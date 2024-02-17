Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 799,224 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1,176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.89% of DT Midstream worth $45,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 851,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

