Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 83,077 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,074,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

HST opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.