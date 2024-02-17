Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Darden Restaurants worth $47,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.