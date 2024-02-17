Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Principal Financial Group worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.