Deutsche Bank AG Buys 270,009 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3,711.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Clean Harbors worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 154.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $186.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $187.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,009. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.