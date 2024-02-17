Deutsche Bank AG Buys 30,409 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after buying an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

