Deutsche Bank AG Buys 60,236 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $38,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

