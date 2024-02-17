Deutsche Bank AG Buys 9,626 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Raymond James worth $47,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

