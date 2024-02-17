Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,335,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.72% of Kinross Gold worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.06 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.