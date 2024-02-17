Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $36,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.98 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.17 and a 200 day moving average of $401.92.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.