Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.51% of United States Steel worth $36,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $12,891,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

