Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $44,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

