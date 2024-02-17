Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of LKQ worth $37,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

