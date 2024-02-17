Deutsche Bank AG Has $45.37 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,003,472 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Western Digital worth $45,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

