Deutsche Bank AG Has $46.03 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,121 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Coty worth $46,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Coty by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 385,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Coty by 44.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 403,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Coty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.90 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.