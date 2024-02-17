Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of FirstEnergy worth $43,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 833.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

