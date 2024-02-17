Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,191 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Seagate Technology worth $43,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

