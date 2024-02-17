Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.70% of Workiva worth $38,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Workiva by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,267,000 after buying an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Down 0.3 %

WK stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.