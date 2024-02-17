Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.60% of Generac worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.