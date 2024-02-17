Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of NRG Energy worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NRG opened at $51.90 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

