Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $46,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $539.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

