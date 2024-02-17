Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,663 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Hormel Foods worth $36,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

