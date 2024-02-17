Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,975 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

