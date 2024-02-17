Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Axon Enterprise worth $38,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $269.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $274.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

