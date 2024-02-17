Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $37,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $275.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.19. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.