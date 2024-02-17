Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $36,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWK opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

