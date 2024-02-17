Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Ball worth $41,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

