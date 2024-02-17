Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of AGCO worth $43,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

