Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

