Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 355,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Juniper Networks worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $20,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 375,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

