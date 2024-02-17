Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $43,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.