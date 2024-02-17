Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,859 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Clorox worth $45,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

