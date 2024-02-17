Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,789 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of ResMed worth $46,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

RMD opened at $180.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

