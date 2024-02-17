Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $76.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.