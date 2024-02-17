Deutsche Bank AG Sells 26,914 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,461 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.81, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.52.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

