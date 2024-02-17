Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,605 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.61% of Assurant worth $45,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $179.41.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

