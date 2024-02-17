Deutsche Bank AG Sells 46,849 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of CDW worth $43,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in CDW by 299.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $241.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $247.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

