Deutsche Bank AG Sells 487,924 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $35,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

