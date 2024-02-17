Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,190 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.98% of PVH worth $45,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

