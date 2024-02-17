Deutsche Bank AG Sells 683,162 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $47,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.