Deutsche Bank AG Sells 68,520 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of TopBuild worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $387.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $403.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.

Insider Activity

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

