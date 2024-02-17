Deutsche Bank AG Sells 831,334 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831,334 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $168.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.26.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

