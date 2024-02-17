Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,064 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Dollar General worth $47,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

NYSE:DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.49. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

