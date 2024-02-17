Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $39,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

