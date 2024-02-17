Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $45,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O opened at $52.33 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

