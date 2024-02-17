Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,804 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of NetEase worth $40,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $107.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

