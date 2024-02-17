Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance

NYSE DDT opened at 26.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.72. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of 25.00 and a one year high of 26.35.

Get Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% alerts:

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.