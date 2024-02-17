Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Trading Down 3.2%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.73. Approximately 930,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 236,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
