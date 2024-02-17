Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Domino’s Pizza worth $42,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $421.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.49 and its 200-day moving average is $390.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

