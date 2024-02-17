DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) General Counsel Sells $225,882.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoorDash Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 131.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DoorDash by 385.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

